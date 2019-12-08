GARCIA - Francisco, Sr.

Of Blasdell, entered into rest December 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lucia (nee Calderon) Garcia; devoted father of Robert (Leslie) Garcia, John (Nancy) Garcia, Carlos Garcia, and the late Francisco Garcia Jr.; cherished grandfather of Amy Elizabeth (Joseph) Uhrich, Laura Christine (Tyler) Thal, Julie (David) Harvey, and Mary Beth Gryzbowski; loving son of the late Juan and Castula Garcia; dear brother of the late Ignacio and Guadalupe; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com