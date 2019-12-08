FRERICHS, Walter F.

FRERICHS - Walter F. December 6, 2019, at age 81, beloved husband of Jean (nee Morrissey) Frerichs; brother of the late Judith Frerichs; brother-in-law of Terrence (Kathleen) and the late Dennis (Teresa) Morrissey. Walter worked at the Suburban Lanes and Jewish Center for many years, served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was an avid Yankees fan. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10-11 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr., (at Parker Blvd.) where services will follow at 11 AM. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com