Five WNY girls soccer players named to all-state first teams

Five players from Western New York were named to the 28th annual New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports/New York State Sportswriters Association All-State girls soccer teams released Sunday night.

Lancaster sophomore goalkeeper Shaelyn Vanderbosch was named first team in Class AA; Hamburg's midfielder Laura Bogner was named first team in Class A; Allegany-Limestone senior teammates Molly McClelland and Alyssa Spring (Allegany-Limestone) were named first team in Class B; and junior Shae O'Rourke of St. Mary's of Lancaster was named to the Class C first team.

Here is the rundown of WNY players who made all-state:

Class AA

First team: Shaelyn Vanderbosch (Lancaster), G, So.

Second team: Olivia Argentieri (Clarence), M, Sr.; Maddie West (Clarence), D, Sr.

Third team: Gillian Groth (Frontier), D, Sr.

Fourth team: Lianna Van Sice (Williamsville North), A, Sr.

Fifth team: Raelyn Stranc (Lancaster), M, Jr.

Sixth team: Julia Downey (Frontier), M, Jr.; Kailey O'Brien (Clarence), A, Fr.

Class A

First team: Laura Bogner (Hamburg), M, Sr.

Second team: Emma Klein (Amherst), D, Jr.; Brigid Malloy (Nardin Academy), M, Jr.

Third team: Ella Rudney (Grand Island), M, Fr.

Fifth team: Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island), G, Sr.

Sixth team: Macey Gioeli (North Tonawanda), F, Sr.; Maddie Ingraham (Hamburg), M, Jr.

Class B

First team: Molly McClelland (Allegany-Limestone), M, Sr.; Alyssa Spring (Allegany-Limestone), A, Sr.

Second team: Grace Kulniszewski (Iroquois), A, Sr.

Fifth team: Alexis Gibbons (Olean), D, Jr.; Morgan Kulniszewski (Iroquois), M, So.; Isabella Simoncelli (Nichols), G, Sr.

Sixth team: Mirann Gacioch (Nichols), D, So.

Class C

First team: Shae O'Rourke (St. Mary's of Lancaster), A, Jr.;

Second team: Skylar Baun (St. Mary's of Lancaster), A, Sr.

Third team: Kate Bodenmiller (Westfield), M, Sr.

Fourth team: Ally Hill (Salamanca), M, Sr.; Angel Busch (Westfield), G, Jr.

Fifth team: Jaylah Cossin (Silver Creek), A, Sr.; Mandy Hurlburt (Ellicottville), A, So.

Class D

Third team: Myah Gabel (North Collins), G, Sr.

Fourth team: Rebecca Holmes (North Collins), A, Sr.