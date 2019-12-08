FAULISE, Marcia C. (Peters)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 6, 2019, beloved wife of the late Charles Faulise; devoted mother of Deborah (Richard) O'Neil, Steven (Jessica) Faulise and the late John (April) Faulise; cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Ronald (late Janet) Peters, David (Dee) Peters, Joyce (late Frank) Walczyk, the late Suzanne (late Paul) Burkley and the late Sylvia (Nick) Calliano; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com