EDWARDS, Barbara A.

EDWARDS - Barbara A. Formerly of Arcade, NY, December 6, 2019, beloved wife of the late Francis "Bud"; loving mother of Cheryl Washburn, Kathryn Doster and Randi (David) Dressel; grandmother of Aaron, Caleb (Liana) Washburn, Tara (Robert) Piskothy, Abbey Brown, Christopher (Julie), Amy and Patrick (Jennifer) Dressel; great-grandmother of Jaiden, Desirai, Everett and Autumn Washburn, Ryker Piskothy, Alexis and Andrew Brown, Elliana and Maggie Dressel; sister of the late Philip Brown. Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, December 12, from 3-7 PM at the WENDEL & LOECHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 27 Aurora St., Lancaster. A Memorial Service at the Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to The Cuba Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba, NY 14727. Please share condolences at wendelandloecherinc.com