DZINA, John S.

DZINA - John S. December 4, 2019, age 79, of North Tonawanda. Husband of the late Marlene Dzina. Visitation 2-5 PM Saturday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda, where Services will be at 5 PM Saturday. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com