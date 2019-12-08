DRZYMALA, Kenneth F. "Ken"

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Ken is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 43 years, Karen (Burns); and his cherished daughters Danielle (Greg) Rogers and Kristin (Charles) Davidson. He was a beloved Papa to his adored granddaughters Teaghan and Quinn Rogers and Cecelia and Julia Davidson. He is also survived by a sister Marcia (Jerry) Dombrowski and many nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John and Irene (Lach) Drzymala; brothers John (late Pat), Robert (Nancy), Jerry (late Rosemarie) and Carol (Chuck) Faso. Ken was a wonderful friend and neighbor to many and was best known for his zest for life, contagious happiness, and his giving and kind nature. Ken most enjoyed spending time with his family, being silly with his granddaughters, traveling with his wife, listening to music, biking, fishing and of course, all things Buffalo. The family will be present to receive those who loved Ken on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., (near W. Ferry St.) Buffalo NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at St. Louis RC Church, 35 Edward Street (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions may be made to Response to Love Center (www.responsetolove.org) or a www.pancan.org. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com