DRUMSTA - Douglas V. Of Orchard Park, NY, entered into rest on December 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Stachowiak); devoted father of Dr. Douglas S. Drumsta and Melissa E. (John) Popp; cherished grandfather, "Big Boppy," of Ava Elizabeth Popp; loving son of Christine (Florian) Nowak and the late Victor Drumsta; dear brother of Cynthia (Gary) Lafrinere and Dr. Paul (Judith Hall) Nowak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, Monday at 10:15 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Douglas' memory to the Renal Cell and Kidney Cancer Research at Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com