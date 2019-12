A 43-year-old Buffalo driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI after police say her vehicle hit a pedestrian Saturday night and that the victim later died.

Tiffany Allen was northbound in the 600 block of Military Road just before 10:15 p.m. when her Nissan Pathfinder hit the 51-year-old man, according to Buffalo police accident investigators.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.