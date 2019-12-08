Donna M. Osinski, 46, outstanding Eden High School softball player

Aug. 27, 1973 – Dec. 1, 2019

Donna M. Osinski, an outstanding Eden High School softball player as a teen, died unexpectedly Dec. 1 at her home in Eden. She was 46.

Born in Kenmore, the fifth of eight children, she moved with her family to Eden at the age of 1. As an eighth grader in 1988, she played varsity softball and pitched a one-hitter to lead the Lady Raiders to the sectional championship.

In 1989, she again helped the team win a sectional title and was chosen as an All WNY Softball player for the first time. She made the list every year at Eden.

In 1990, when she pitched back-to-back no-hitters and Eden again won the sectional championship, she was hailed as Player of the Year by the Niagara Frontier Girls Softball Association and was featured on the cover of the magazine Bflo Sports.

During her career on the mound, she spun several no-hitters and was a leading player in the Eden Softball League.

After graduating from Eden High School in 1992, she attended Erie Community College and pitched for the women’s softball team. In 1994, she had a 15-5 won-lost record with the Lady Kats. She went on earn a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Canisius College in 2002.

Ms. Osinski served for 16 years as a real estate paralegal for the Buffalo law firm of Block and Longo PC. In September, she joined the Commercial Loans Department at M&T Bank. She also worked part-time for more than 20 years at Newell-Faulkner Post 880, American Legion.

“She would always have two jobs,” her sister Carol Heffernan said. “She was a bartender and a waitress. She would work four or five nights a week. She just had the personality for it.”

Survivors include her parents, Thomas and Francine; four brothers, David, Paul, Michael and William; two other sisters, Barbara Alford and Mary Sharman; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 8791 S. Main St., Eden.