DONDAJEWSKI, Kenneth J.

December 5, 2019; beloved husband of Cynthia (nee: Hill); devoted father of Kindra Kuenzi, and Kendyce (Shawn) Rupe; loving grandfather of Nikolas (Sarah) Dondajewski, Connor Harman, Matthew Dondajewski and Joseph Torrey; great-grandfather of Bentley and Landen; Mr. Dondajewski was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Online condolences may be made at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com