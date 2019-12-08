DOMAGALA, John A.

DOMAGALA - John A. Of West Seneca, NY, December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah M. (Opoka); dearest father of Kelly Zarbo, Jamie (John) Warnes and Megan (Craig) Kroll; loving grandfather of Olivia and Matthew Warnes and Mackenzie Kroll. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 158 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in John's memory may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com