DEIBOLDT - Raymond J., Jr. Of Lockport, entered into rest on November 12, 2019. Loving son of the late Raymond and Rose (nee Renna) Deiboldt Sr.; dear brother of Deborah (James) Legge; cherished uncle of Jason (Marissa) Deiboldt, Bridgette (Michael) Heintz and Bryan (Annmarie) Legge; also survived by his K-9 pal Ozzy and his extended loving family. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com