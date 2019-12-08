DEAN, Terri

Dean - Terri December 7, 2019, of Hamburg, NY, loving daughter of Dick and the late Joan Dean; dearest sister of Debi (Ken) Rautenstrauch, Kathy (Gary) Hughes and Dee (John) Neeley; awesome aunt of Amy (Gary) Redmond and Rick Rautenstrauch, Deanna Hughes, Jim and Joe Neeley; great-aunt of Nathan and Ryan Redmond; also survived by her Aunt Dorie Fleischman and dozens of cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com