DANNER, Sandra J. (Joyce)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry Danner; devoted mother of Anthony (Jolene), Jeffrey (Heather), and Zachary; cherished grandmother of Chase, Laila, Brooke, and Sydney; loving daughter of the late James and Ella Joyce; dear sister of Peter (Elaine) Joyce, Jeanette (Scott) Constable, Dorothy (Mark) Desiderio, Debra (Peter) Snyder, Margaret Joyce, Jeffrey (Shari) Joyce, Kelly (Paul) White, Audrey (David) Shaffer, James (Lisa) Joyce, Daniel (Kelly) Joyce, Gloria (Thomas) Bigouette, and Edward (Jessica) Joyce; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be said at 6:30 PM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com