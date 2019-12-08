Deaths Death Notices
CZEKAJ, Marilyn
CZEKAJ - Marilyn Passed away December 5, 2019, in Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Remigius Czekaj, on February 4, 2017; she is survived by her children, Mark (Christine) Czekaj and Lynn Czekaj; grandchildren, Miles, Max Czekaj, Ryan P. Reid and Sierra Cona; siblings, Richard (late Dorothy) Gately, Douglas (Maria) Gately, James (Diane) Gately and late Maxwell (Lorraine) Gately; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, December 10, from 3-6 PM, with services following at 6 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221, would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook