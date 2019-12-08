CZEKAJ, Marilyn

CZEKAJ - Marilyn Passed away December 5, 2019, in Newfane Rehab and Health Care Center. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Remigius Czekaj, on February 4, 2017; she is survived by her children, Mark (Christine) Czekaj and Lynn Czekaj; grandchildren, Miles, Max Czekaj, Ryan P. Reid and Sierra Cona; siblings, Richard (late Dorothy) Gately, Douglas (Maria) Gately, James (Diane) Gately and late Maxwell (Lorraine) Gately; also several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, December 10, from 3-6 PM, with services following at 6 PM in PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association, WNY Chapter, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221, would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com