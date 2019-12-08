COLIN, Carolyn B. (Gracie)

December 4, 2019, age 90. Beloved mother of Darlene (late John) Oliver and Leo (Nancy) Godson; dear daughter of the late Robert and Lillian Gracie; sister of the late Russell and William Gracie; especially loved by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements by SCHLAGER DiVITO FUNERAL HOME, INC.