CHRISTOPHERSON, Cheryl Ann (Jankowski)

November 26, 2019, of McKinney, TX, formerly of Depew. Wife of Michael; dear mother of Andrew and Taylor Christopherson; cherished daughter of Lorraine (nee Piusienski) and Ronald Jankowski; precious sister of Linda (Richard) Lillis and Sandra (Michael) Szykowny; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a Service will follow at 7 PM. Our Cheryl, you have left your hand print on our hearts forever. Donations may be made to Autism Speaks. Online condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com