CHERICO-BASEHART, LaVone A.

Lavone A. LaVone A. Cherico-Basehart June 10, 1936 - October 24, 2019. LaVone was our diva with a wealth of lifelong friendships, a love of animals, laughter, storytelling and gatherings. Active until her final months volunteering as a docent at the Buffalo Zoo and working as an aide in the Williamsville School District. Vonnie enjoyed picnics, casino trips and outings with her many dear friends. Mom's wishes were for family and friends to celebrate her life and for the University of Buffalo Medical School to study her remains in support of health science. A service will be held at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga, NY on Thursday, December 12th at 11:30 a.m.