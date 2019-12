CHENEY, Jean May

CHENEY - Jean May Age 89, of Hamburg, entered into rest November 30, 2019. Loving daughter of the late George and Vera Cheney; dear sister of the late George (Carmen), Fred (Alice May), Joyce (late Buss) Jackson, Virginia (late David) Walker, Rae (late John) Korn, Sylvia (late Frank) Celka, Russell (late Janet), Donald and Carolyn; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Service. Interment Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com