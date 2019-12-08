CARRIERO, Lucy and Rocco

CARRIERO, Lucy And Rocco - Dear Mom and Dad: As we amble through this journey called life, we gather memories along the way, some always at the forefront of our mind. We share a myriad of memories that have enriched our lives. Words cannot describe the joy we shared as a family. Thank you for being our mom and dad - how wonderful God's plan! We miss you and our love for you stands strong. -Daughters Susan, Rosemary, and Sharon