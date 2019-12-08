CARR, Linda (Grover)

December 6, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Michael J.; dear mother of Danny Carr (Tina Rimbeck), David Carr and Kelly (Kyrill) Shvetsov; sister-in-law of James (Judy) Carr, Bill Carr and the late Thomas Carr; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, NY 14127, Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com