CAIRA, Virgina A. (Ventrilla)

Passed away November 23, 2019 at age 94. Virginia was born in Niagara Falls, NY where she resided until she moved to Brookdale, Niagara and more recently to Brookdale, Pittsford. She is survived by her sons Jerald (Judith) Caira of Fairtport, NY and Thomas (Elizabeth) Caira of Imperial, MO; four grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Robinson, Marc (Christie) Caira, Mary Ellen Caira and Amy (Scott) Linne; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Angelo Ventrilla, Mary (Dennis) Universal and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Marco; her parents, Nancy and Angelo; sister, Florence (late Warren) White; brother, Samuel Ventrilla and grandson Christopher Caira. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by SPALLINO-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com