BUZZARD, MaryAnn (Gregoire)

BUZZARD - Maryann (nee Gregoire)

Age 88, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on December 5, 2019, with her family by her side. MaryAnn was born April 16, 1931 in Buffalo, NY to Norman and Margaret Gregoire. She was the youngest of three children. MaryAnn graduated from Kensington High School and earned her Associates degree in Business at Canisius College. Her love for playing the piano, church organ and singing led her to perform in the Off Off Broadway productions of Music Man, and recalling Guys and Dolls and Ziegfeld Follies. MaryAnn married Arnold (Buz) Buzzard on March 1, 1963. Together they raised a family, loyally supported and watched the University of Michigan Football team, started I. M. Systems Inc., and Systems Integration Plus, and bought a little slice of heaven on earth on Lake Tahoe, where family vacations and memories will continue to be made. MaryAnn was a devout Catholic. She loved to play Bingo, Hearts, Pinochle, work daily Crossword Puzzles, read her gossip magazines and watch and listen to musicals and old movies. MaryAnn is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Vern) Hobbs of Indianapolis, IN, daughter, Marcia (Martin) Lewis of Loogootee, IN, stepson, Greg (MaryLee) Buzzard of Aptos, CA, son, Gunnar (Wendy) Buzzard of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter, Lisa (Brad) Berry of Scottsdale, AZ, and nine grandchildren, Maggie, Garrett, Zachary, Lauren, Brett, Ashley, Ryan, Joshua and Hannah, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, December 14 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, American Cancer Society, or Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club.