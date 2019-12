BUSSI, Barbara (Rauch)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 29, 2019. Loving wife of the late George S. Bussi, Jr; cherished mother of Susan (Scot) Brown, Christine (Brock) Bullock, and Georgina (Mark) Adamchick; loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren; private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.