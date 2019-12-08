Burglar falls through convenience store's ceiling

A burglar at a Buffalo convenience store ended up with an ambulance ride.

Buffalo police responded to an alarm/burglary in progress call at 3:46 a.m. Sunday at the Walden Convenient Store, on Walden Avenue near Bailey Avenue, and found a suspect lying on the floor near the entrance. Police said the man had entered the store through the roof but fell through the ceiling, causing extensive damage to the store and its merchandise.

Emergency medical workers treated the suspect at the scene, and he was taken to the Erie County Medical Center for further evaluation. Ten packs of Newport cigarettes fell out of the suspect's pants pockets while he was in the emergency room, police said.

Police estimated the damage to the store at $20,000.