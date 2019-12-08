UB running back Dylan McDuffie arrested on domestic violence charges

Dylan McDuffie, a red shirt freshman on the University at Buffalo football team, has been suspended indefinitely following an arrest on domestic violence charges, the school announced Sunday night.

UB said in a release that McDuffie, a running back and a 2018 Sweet Home graduate, was arrested Saturday evening.

UB police declined to comment Sunday night to the News on the arrest. UB said the case will be referred to local police.

In the release, the university said the alleged victim is not a student at the university and the individual’s identity is being withheld by the university for her privacy and safety.

UB football coach Lance Leipold suspended McDuffie from the team pending the results of a police investigation.

“Whenever there is a serious violation of our program’s code of conduct, we will take immediate action to address the situation, with the understanding that the university and law enforcement has a process that must be respected and followed,” Leipold said in statement. “Domestic violence will not be tolerated.”

UB said it was not commenting on McDuffie’s status as a student at UB because of federal privacy laws. McDuffie was listed as a student in UB’s university directory Sunday night.

The UB athletic department also has a process for addressing violations of student-athlete policies.

“Students are told in no uncertain terms that they put their academic and athletic careers at risk by breaking the law or violating UB’s Student Code of Conduct,” the release said.

McDuffie appeared in 10 games this season with 151 yards on 23 carries. He redshirted in his first season at Buffalo and appeared in four games.

He played at St. Francis and Sweet Home during his high school career and rushed for 4,261 yards with 54 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Western New York as a junior at St. Francis after running for 1,255 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named honorable mention All-WNY as a senior at Sweet Home after running for 840 yards and 11 touchdowns over six games.