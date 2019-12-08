Bills Mailbag: Should Sean McDermott be getting more consideration for NFL's coach of the year?

This week's Bills Mailbag is once again loaded. It starts with why Sean McDermott isn't getting more love and then hits on plenty more, including who has the best chance at making the Pro Bowl, what's up with claiming a kicker and whether the team should be worried about losing one or both of its coordinators this offseason. Let's get to it ...

Robert Goodwin asks: Why so little love for Sean McDermott in coach-of-the-year discussions? One pundit was touting Brian Flores? Show the Process some respect.

Jay: A couple of reasons: No. 1, even when they got off to a 6-2 start, the Bills didn’t look particularly good in doing it. The strength of schedule also plays into it. Yes, New England plays mostly the same teams, but the Bills don’t have the Patriots’ track record. New England was also dominating bad teams, while the Bills were forced to squeak out wins against them. Now, over the last three weeks, things have started to change. Buffalo has played three complete games in a row. McDermott appears to have his team peaking at the right time. Market size plays a factor here, too. The Bills simply don’t get as much love nationally as some other teams, although the win on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys opened some eyes. There are other strong candidates, too, starting with who will be on the opposite sideline Sunday. John Harbaugh has the Ravens rolling right now. In the NFC, Kyle Shanahan has the 49ers tied for the best record in their division and conference. It would be hard to argue against either of those as choices. McDermott should absolutely be a candidate. If he leads the Bills to a win against the Ravens, he’ll really start to receive that kind of attention.

John Jarzynski asks: In your opinion are there any Pro Bowl candidates on the roster?

Jay: Definitely. I’d start with cornerback Tre’Davious White. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t make the game. From there, I’d go to safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano as candidates. Offensively, wide receiver John Brown is fourth among wide receivers with 882 yards. He should be a candidate, but at such a high-profile position, he might not have the name recognition to get in. I’d set the over/under on Pro Bowlers at 1.5 and bet the over – particularly if the Bills continue their strong play.

Luigi Mike Speranza: Well, I’m greedy. What are the odds of the Bills getting a HOME playoff game?

Jay: Let’s see what happens this weekend. If the Bills beat the Ravens and the Patriots lose to the Chiefs, Buffalo controls its own destiny for the No. 1 seed. That’s remarkable. If New England happens to beat Kansas City, a home game looks far less likely. That would mean Buffalo would not only have to win at New England in Week 16, but the Patriots would also have to lose to either the Bengals or Dolphins.

Rich Ullman asks: By my count, the Bills have used six uniform color/style combinations this season (including throwbacks). At the risk of being told “OK, Boomer,” why not stick with a consistent week-to-week look like teams that understand the significance of tradition (Oakland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay) do?

Jay: I’ll be honest: What the team wears is thoroughly uninteresting to me. That said, the Bills’ jersey has evolved so much that the tradition isn’t all that strong. It makes no difference to me what they wear, although the white throwbacks with the standing buffalo on the helmet is a nice look.

jyea asks: Of all the terrific plays in the Dallas game, I thought Josh Allen's third-and-10 pass to Cole Beasley from the end zone on the Bills’ second possession had a huge influence on the outcome. What say you?

Jay: That’s a good pick. That was a throw only a handful of quarterbacks in the NFL can make. There was another one very similar to it in the second half to Robert Foster. For me, the signature play of the Dallas game – and the season to this point – was the fourth-and-1 when Allen fumbled the snap, but somehow dug it out of the pile and lunged forward for the first down. That play illustrated Allen in a nutshell – he’ll do some things that leave you frustrated (like dropping the snap), but then he’ll figure out a way to get the job done. His reaction after the fact also showed exactly why his teammates love him.

Rick McGuire asks: I’m convinced this Baltimore Ravens team is coming into New Era Field very overconfident and is overdue for a huge letdown after winning eight straight. I think they believe this game will be a piece of cake. They’re in for a BIG surprise. Are you or your BN colleagues sensing the same?

Jay: I picked the Bills to win the game, 24-21, for a couple of reasons. No. 1, the extra rest for players and, more importantly, prep time for coaches figures to be valuable when going up against an offense that is so different than the others NFL teams typically face. No. 2, the Bills are playing their best football of the season at the right time. Of course, the same can be said of the Ravens. I doubt Baltimore is overlooking the 9-3 Bills, who can match the Ravens’ record with a win. I don’t expect this to be an easy game for the Bills, but I do think it’s one they can win.

Ed Helinski asks: With some national media talk about Brian Daboll becoming the next Panthers coach, how much of this distraction affects the Bills’ organization and players? Or is it nothing to be concerned with at this point?

Pat Reale asks: Who do you think will be the hotter head coaching prospect this offseason – Leslie Frazier or Brian Daboll?

Jay: Daboll. He’s younger, but more importantly, he’s an offensive coordinator in a league that is increasingly concerned with that side of the ball. The biggest selling point for Daboll is the work he’s done with Josh Allen. A lot of the time, when a team needs a new head coach, it’s also in the market for a new quarterback. If Allen continues to trend up, it will help build Daboll’s case.

As for Ed’s question about whether that’s a distraction, I’d be shocked if it is. This is what happens in the NFL. Coaches come and go. Players come and go. I highly doubt any of the players are even thinking about it. Daboll might have it somewhere in the back of his mind, but he would say his focus is entirely on what the Bills are doing right now – as it should be. Even after the win against Dallas, the Bills still haven’t really accomplished anything. It’s all in front of them, though, so if they do, it’s fair to wonder whether Daboll and/or Frazier get head-coaching looks.

Sawyer asks: Was the Dallas win not really a big deal after all? 'Boys look pretty lame Thursday night against the Bears.

Jon Sayers asks: That Dallas win doesn’t look that impressive now, does it?

Jay: I’m not going to take anything away from the Bills -- regardless of how Dallas looked against Chicago. Traveling on a short week to face the No. 1 offense in football on one of the biggest stages the NFL has to offer was still a huge challenge, and the Bills rose to meet it. Given that it put the Bills in an excellent spot with regards to the playoff race, the win was still a very big deal.

Jose Pena Jr. asks: Duke Williams? What’s going on with him?

Jay: It wouldn’t be a mailbag without a Duke Williams question. What’s going on is the same thing that’s been going on for weeks – all the Bills’ receivers are healthy, and Williams is No. 6 on that list. Until there’s an injury, he’s going to be inactive. That’s especially true now that the offense seems to have found its way, because it wouldn’t make much sense to change things up now. Foster also is playing a bigger role in the offense recently, and he’s the one receiver who might have been in danger of coming out of the lineup for Williams.

McNutty asks: Watched the Dallas game again and Josh Allen had all day. Can the offensive line hold up against the Ravens’ base rush? I doubt they’ll blitz unless they’re forced to.

Jay: The Ravens are tied for 22nd in the NFL with 27 sacks. Their best pass rusher is linebacker Matt Judon, who leads the team with seven sacks. It’s fair to say Dallas is stronger in terms of rushing the passer. That doesn’t guarantee another game in which Allen has all the time in the world, but it’s fair to expect the offensive line to have a solid performance in pass protection.

Brett Carruthers asks: Do they sign another kicker if Stephen Hauschka is not money on Sunday? It will shorten their second season.

Terry Long asks: The Bills made a waiver claim for Chase McLaughlin this week. What do you think would’ve happened if they were awarded him? Practice squad? Hauschka cut?

Jay: My guess – and it’s only that – is the team would have released defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and kept two kickers if the claim for McLaughlin was successful. With so many healthy players, the Bills can get away with carrying two kickers on the active roster, and Taylor has been a healthy inactive as the fifth defensive tackle. To Terry’s question, if McLaughlin was claimed, it would have been to the active roster. A player can’t be signed to the practice squad unless he clears waivers. Obviously, even putting a claim in for McLaughlin – and then confirming the team did so – is a glaring indictment of what they think about Hauschka’s performance. We’ll see if the message gets through.

To Brett’s question, the possibility can’t be ruled out. It’s not like the Bills claimed McLaughlin for his ability to kick off. If Hauschka misses a big field goal against the Ravens, perhaps that does push General Manager Brandon Beane to his breaking point. The chances of finding an upgrade at this point in the season, though, are slim. That’s why my money would be on Hauschka finishing out the season, with the Bills crossing their fingers that he can get his issues straightened out. As for after the season, all bets are off. I’d expect the team actively searches for a potential upgrade.

Chris Mazella asks: Can the Bills exploit the Ravens’ defense with a strong run game? San Francisco ran pretty well on them last week. And a free agency question – who are the Bills more likely to keep: Shaq Lawson or Jordan Phillips?

Jay: On a per-play basis, Baltimore’s run defense is below average. The Ravens allow an average of 4.54 yards per carry, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Running the ball in December at New Era Field figures to be the game plan every time. It’s supposed to be windy, too, which is nothing new for home games this year. The Bills will absolutely want to try to establish the run, which will in turn keep the clock moving and keep Lamar Jackson and Co. off the field.

As for the second question, I’d say the Bills are more likely to keep Phillips. I mention it all the time regarding Lawson, but he wasn’t drafted by this regime. Lawson has picked a great time to have a breakout season, but I’d be concerned that he hasn’t done this before his contract year. The same could be said of Phillips, but I would put more value on his ability to rush from the interior of the defense than I would Lawson’s ability from the edge. I wouldn’t be surprised if defensive end is a prime target for the Bills early in next year’s draft. Trent Murphy could be a cap casualty, and as mentioned, the Bills might choose to let Lawson walk.

Louis Stromberg asks: Jay, how are you? In honor of BaltiMORE coming to town, let’s see you rank the following “mores:” S’mores, Macklemore, Indiana State Sycamores, Happy Gilmore, Daryl Morey. BONUS/TOPICAL: Quote the raven, never more.

Jay: Louis, this is the type of hard-hitting question I’ve come to expect from you. I’ll go with the Sycamores at No. 5. Indiana is a hoops state, and the Sycamores’ men’s basketball team hasn’t finished better than .500 since 2013-14. 4. Daryl Morey – I usually loathe the term “stick to sports,” but the Rockets’ general manager probably should have done that earlier this season. Also, Russell Westbrook is the biggest ballhog of all time. 3. Macklemore – “Thrift Shop” is one of the best hip-hop songs of the last decade. 2. S’mores – Shout out to my neighbors Matt and Amy, who earlier this summer had a party with a menu of different S’mores to make. That’s next-level stuff. 1. Happy Gilmore – “Uh oh, Happy learned how to putt.” What golf fan wouldn’t have this No. 1 on the list? Certainly not me. Thanks for all the questions this week!