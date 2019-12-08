Share this article

Bills' Tre'Davious White gets in some reading during game

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) picks up a play that blew onto the field from the Baltimore Ravens bench in the fourth quarter at New Era Field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White's sense of humor never disappoints.

When some of the Baltimore Ravens' play sheets blew from the sideline onto the field during the third quarter Sunday, White hustled over, picked them up and started to flip through them.

Referee Shawn Smith interceded to get the sheets back to the Ravens' sideline.

