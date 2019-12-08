Bills' Tre'Davious White gets in some reading during game

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White's sense of humor never disappoints.
When some of the Baltimore Ravens' play sheets blew from the sideline onto the field during the third quarter Sunday, White hustled over, picked them up and started to flip through them.
Referee Shawn Smith interceded to get the sheets back to the Ravens' sideline.
Tre White saw an opportunity and he went for it.
