Sean McDermott after Bills' loss: There are no moral victories

The Bills lost, 24-17, to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, hanging with one of the top teams in the league, but coach Sean McDermott wasn't about to claim a moral victory.

Not three seasons into the team's evolution under McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.

"I appreciate where you're coming from, where we are as an organization and our mindset is go win the football game," McDermott said. "We respect every opponent. Maybe the first year possibly (there might be moral victories), but our mindset right now is we expect to win these games late in the year.

"This was a great environment. It's been a long time since there's been that type of environment around here. I'm happy for the fans, but disappointed that we lost the football game. There are no moral victories. We have to continue to grow and learn."

As for holding the Ravens' offense in check better than most opponents, McDermott said, "They are ranked where they are for a reason. They didn't surprise us at all. Turn on the tape and you see they have played a lot of good football.

"We did not execute our fundamentals in terms of throwing and catching. We did some good things. We gave ourselves a chance to go tie the game or win the game."