Passing game's failures factor heavily into Bills' loss to Ravens

Grading the Buffalo Bills in their 24-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens at New Era Field. ...

Running game: C-

It was Devin Singletary, and absolutely nothing else. Singletary finished with 89 yards on 17 carries, including a career-long gain of 38 yards that was the Bills’ longest play from scrimmage. The low point for Singletary came when he was stopped for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-1 play in the third quarter with the Bills trailing, 17-9. He didn’t have much of a chance on the play, which was blown up by Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. Veteran Frank Gore carried just four times for 6 yards. Gore is really struggling lately. He’s been held to 34 yards or less in five of the Bills’ past six games, including four games with 15 or less yards. He’s valued highly for his mentorship of Singletary and a solid presence in the locker room, but the Bills need more from Gore if they’re going to keep putting him on the field. Quarterback Josh Allen had a season-low 9 yards on two carries. Credit the Ravens for keeping Allen in the pocket and not letting him make plays on the run.

Passing game: F

Allen’s adventures with the deep ball returned in the first half. He overthrew receivers four times in the first half, all of which would have gone for big gains had they been completed. Allen went 1 for 7 in the first quarter for 10 yards, with the only completion being a swing pass to Singletary. He finished the game 17 of 39 for 146 yards and one touchdown, fumbling twice and losing one of them. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Allen was just 1 of 11 when throwing passes 15-plus yards downfield. He was 0 for 11 throwing from outside the pocket, facing pressure on every one of those attempts. He was blitzed 30 times, according to ESPN, and completed just 7 of 24 throws in those situations. The Bills’ offensive line was constantly under siege, and it led to Allen being sacked six times for a loss of 41 yards. That meant the Bills had just 105 net passing yards. “They were in our backfield a little bit,” guard Jon Feliciano said of the Ravens. That’s an understatement.

Run defense: A-

This was far from the problem. The Bills largely contained MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, holding the Ravens’ quarterback to 40 yards on 11 carries, his second fewest of this season. Jackson averaged 3.6 yards per carry, just about half his season average of 7.0 coming into the game. “They were just on assignments. Sometimes they beat us to the punch, sometimes we messed up and it was lot of things on us,” Jackson said. “But, we were messing up and they were playing great defense and you can’t take anything away from them.” The Ravens had just two runs of 10 yards or more – a 16-yarder by Jackson in the first quarter and a 10-yarder by the Ravens’ QB in the fourth. As a team, the Ravens finished with 118 yards on 33 carries – an average of 3.6 per carry. Baltimore came into the game averaging more than 200 rushing yards. “We felt like all week we had a good game plan going into this game,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made eight tackles, two of which went for losses. Defensive tackle Corey Liuget also had a tackle for a loss.

Pass defense: B

Jackson went 16 of 25 for just 145 yards, but did throw three touchdowns. One of them was a killer – 61 yards at the start of the third quarter to Hayden Hurst. By and large, the Bills shut down the Ravens’ passing game, holding wide receivers Hollywood Brown, Willie Snead and Seth Roberts to seven catches for just 19 yards. Jackson did make his fantasy owners happy by throwing those three touchdowns. One of them came on a nice play call by offensive coordinator Greg Roman that saw Jackson threaten a run off the right edge before flipping the ball to tight end Nick Boyle. Defensive end Jerry Hughes had the Bills’ only sack.

Special teams: C

It was an adventure for Corey Bojorquez in the punting game. He booted a 67-yard punt on his first attempt (netting 47 yards after it went into the end zone for a touchback), then followed that up with a 35-yarder on his next punt, which gave the Ravens the ball at the Bills’ 45-yard line, setting up a field goal that opened the scoring. Only one of Bojorquez’s seven punts was downed inside the Ravens’ 20-yard line. That came when Siran Neal did a solid job getting down field to down a punt inside the Ravens’ 10-yard line. Bojorquez shanked a 29-yard punt to start the fourth quarter, setting Baltimore up at midfield. From there, the Ravens drove to their final touchdown. Andre Roberts had 22 yards on a pair of punt returns. Stephen Hauschka converted all three of his field-goal attempts and recorded touchbacks on all five of his kickoffs.

Coaching: C-

Sean McDermott’s clock management in the fourth quarter was atrocious. After Gore was stopped for a 2-yard loss on first-and-goal from the Ravens’ 1-yard line, the Bills had to call timeout -- trailing by two possessions at that point. That’s absolutely inexcusable. The Bills had to take another timeout with the clock stopped after an incomplete pass with 1:08 remaining. Even if the team doesn’t score at the end, if it had all three timeouts, it could have at least had a chance to get the ball back for one final drive if the defense held. Wasting timeouts is a weekly occurrence for McDermott. Some fans on social media had an issue with his use of a timeout at the end of the first half, too. With the Ravens out of timeouts, McDermott stopped the clock with 30 seconds left in the second quarter before bringing Hauschka out for a field goal. He was likely considering whether to go for it on fourth-and-3 from the Ravens’ 29-yard line, but it’s fair to say the Bills should have handled that situation better. Regardless, it wasn’t as egregious as the use of timeouts in the second half. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier came up with as solid a plan against Jackson as any team has in quite a while.