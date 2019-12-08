Bills' defense does credible job vs. Lamar Jackson, but not enough for a win

Here are my hot reads from the Buffalo Bills' 24-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at New Era Field. The win clinched an AFC playoff spot for the Ravens.

Hottest topic

The Bills made it interesting, right down to the very end.

With 1:03 left and the Bills facing a fourth-and-8 from the Ravens' 16, cornerback Marcus Peters broke up a Josh Allen pass across the middle for John Brown to end a valiant effort against arguably the best team in the NFL.

The Bills found themselves in scoring range after a 26-yard defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tripped Cole Beasley on fourth-and-16 from the Ravens' 44.

In case anyone needed convincing, the Bills' defense is legit.

It is, in fact, championship caliber.

By limiting Ravens quarterback and leading NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson to only 40 rushing yards, the Bills put themselves in position to be as competitive as they were for much of the game. Jackson threw three touchdown passes, but the Bills' D had plenty of reason to be proud of its effort.

Now, if it could only get some consistent help from the offense.

Well-done

The Bills holding Jackson to a first-half passer rating of 50, his second-lowest of the season through two quarters, and the Ravens to 95 total yards in the first half, their lost through the first two quarters.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dumping Justice Hill for a 6-yard loss, which helped to force the Ravens to settle for a 36-yard Justin Tucker field goal on their second possession.

Edmunds intercepting a pass deflected off the hands of Willie Snead, although the Bills weren't able to cash in on the turnover.

Stephen Hauschka emerged from a his slump by going 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts of 36, 47 and 48 yards.

Ice cold

Allen fumbling while being sacked to put the Ravens at the Buffalo 24, from where they drove to a 3-yard Jackson TD toss to tight end Nick Bole to give Baltimore a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

A busted coverage by safety Jordan Poyer that allowed Jackson to connect with tight end Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard TD to put the Ravens in front, 17-6, early in the third quarter.

Linebacker Matt Milano went to the ground after being juked by Jackson on a 7-yard run on the Ravens' second series.

Setting the table

The Bills (9-4) remain in the thick of the postseason conversation and continue to lead in the AFC wild-card race. That's why the NFL changed the kickoff of next Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field from 1 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., so it would receive national TV coverage by NBC.