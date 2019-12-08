Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Week 14

Here is what we know after Sunday’s games that impact the AFC playoff picture:

AFC East

The New England Patriots are 10-3 and have a one-game lead after a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills are 9-4 after losing to 24-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. For the Bills to win the AFC East, they need to win out and have New England lose one of its two other games (at Cincinnati and home against Miami).

AFC wild card and seedings

The Bills remains position as the first wild card in the AFC because of the division winners. For the Bills to clinch a playoff spot, they need one win over the final three weeks. Here are current seedings after Sunday’s games.

1. Baltimore (11-2) beat the Bills, 24-17 and have clinched a playoff berth.

2. New England (10-3), lost to Kansas City, 23-16.

3. Kansas City (9-4), beat New England, 23-16, and has clinched the AFC West with Oakland's loss.

4. Houston (8-5), lost to Denver, 38-24.

5. Bills (9-4), lost to Baltimore, 24-17.

6. Pittsburgh (8-5), beat Arizona, 23-17; wins tiebreaker with the Titans on conference record.

7. Tennessee (8-5), beat Oakland, 42-21.

8. Cleveland (6-7), beat Cincinnati, 27-19; wins tiebreaker with Raiders and Colts on conference record.

9. Oakland (6-7), lost to Tennessee, 42-21; wins tiebreaker with Colts due to head-to-head win.

10. Indianapolis (6-7), lost to Tampa Bay, 38-35.