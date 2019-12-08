BRIDENBAKER, Beverly A. (Nowcin)

BRIDENBAKER - Beverly A. (nee Nowcin)

December 3, 2019, beloved wife of Richard J. Bridenbaker, Jr.; dearest mother of Michelle, Richard J., III, and Robert Bridenbaker; loving grandmother of Zach, Lexie, Chloe and Kylie; sister of Mike, Cindy, Paula, Sharon, Crissy, Donna and the late Tommy and David. A private service was held. Bev had the biggest heart and always went out of her way to help others and make them smile. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME.