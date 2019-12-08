BORCHERT, Dolores F. (Ujvari)

BORCHERT - Dolores F. (nee Ujvari)

Of Orchard Park, NY, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of William A.; loving mother of Elizabeth M. (Michael) Reilly, Deborah A. (Bill) Gannon, William D. (Kimberly) Borchert, and Michelle L. Lorenzo; cherished grandmother of Michael, Matthew, Megan, Taylor, and William; sister of Joann (late James) Cruver, John (Barbara) Ujvari, and the late Joseph (Kathleen) Ujvari. Calling hours are Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park. Services at 6 PM from the Funeral Home. Online condolences shared at www.febrownsons.com. Flowers gratefully declined.