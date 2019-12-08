Share this article

Buffalo loses 24-17 to Baltimore, but Bills Twitter isn't terribly upset

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushes against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
The Buffalo Bills may have lost 24-17 against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at New Era Field, but Bills Twitter wasn't terribly upset. Many Bills fans expressed pride in their team.

