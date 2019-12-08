Buffalo loses 24-17 to Baltimore, but Bills Twitter isn't terribly upset

The Buffalo Bills may have lost 24-17 against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at New Era Field, but Bills Twitter wasn't terribly upset. Many Bills fans expressed pride in their team.

[Related: Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after early games]

#BillsMafia, that was the best damn game of #NFL100 for us. To play #RavensFlock like we did today in #BALvsBUF is something we can be proud of. Not even @TomBrady & #GoPats have kept within 7 points of this team. We lost on perfectly executed defensive play by @marcuspeters — Cashanova Clutch Hustle - #BillsMafiaFamilyHammer (@novahustle) December 8, 2019

Not upset about the loss today but more greatful the Bills are finally on the radar. The Bills are good 🗣🗣🗣🗣#GoBills — MRR🖤 (@MegannReutherr) December 8, 2019

No matter what, they hung with the league’s darlings today. Not a big moral victory guy but I’m proud of this team — Del Reid (@DelReid) December 8, 2019

Good News: The buffalo bills are 9-4 with 3 games left, all winnable games — Garrett Meegan (@meegan_garrett) December 8, 2019

Bruh it's alright we lost by 1 touchdown. 9-4 ain't so bad still. #BillsMafia — Dares Bears 🐻 (@DaresBears) December 8, 2019

#Bills played #Ravens as good or better than Seahawks, Patriots, Texans, Rams. I’ll take the moral victory as long as we learn from it & get better, which we have always seem to done under McDermott. Allen seems to get nervous going against ELITE QBs, gotta relax!#GoBills — GoBills_RollTide⚪️ (@rollTideGoBills) December 8, 2019

A lot of heart from this team to get back into it and make it a nail-biter. I’m still pumped about 9-4. #GoBills — Tony Astran (@TonyAstran) December 8, 2019

I don’t want to hear “The Bills still can’t beat any good teams” after this game. Nobody else is beating the Ravens right now. The #Bills kept it within 7 and nearly tied it at the end. They can hang with the best. Just need more from the offense. #GoBills — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) December 8, 2019

#Bills made a Superbowl contender team sweat. Even though we didn’t play our best game I’m happy for that. We ARE legit! On to Primetime against the Steelers! #GoBills #BillsMafia 🏈❤️💙🏈 — Pamela (@Pammadonna) December 8, 2019

#Bills just hung with the best team in the NFL today. They're ahead of schedule and way outplaying the talent level they have on the roster. Not disappointed at all with today's result. Love this team. #GoBills — McRaven (@MightyMcRaven) December 8, 2019

The @BuffaloBills lost. Am I sad? Absolutely. However, I think we proved we can hang with the best team in the NFL. We did a good job stopping BAL from running all over us. Josh Allen was under a TON of pressure from BAL defense and that hurt us. Here’s to next week. #GoBills — Miranda Innis (@innis_miranda) December 8, 2019

Tough loss for the Bills today. No style points but the idea that they can’t hang with the best in the league is ridiculous at this point. They were a play away from sending the game into OT against the class of the league. Im a believer in this team. They’ll be fine. #GoBills — IslesNation13 (@IslesNation91) December 8, 2019

We played the best team in football... didn’t play well, and lost by 1 TD. The #Bills can hang with the best of them. Period.#GoBills #BillsMafia #LetsGoBuffalo — Kev Donovan (@300KevoD) December 8, 2019

Well...at least it wasn’t a blow out. #GoBills — Erin Berhalter (@erinb8808) December 8, 2019

I hate caring about this team in December. #GoBills — Yuri Polyachenko (@Yuri_LTF) December 8, 2019