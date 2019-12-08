BERNOLAK, Andrew

BERNOLAK - Andrew November 25, 2019, after a ten-year battle with cancer, beloved husband of 34 years of Thomas Grant of East Haven, CT; much-loved brother of Ann (Terrence) Morgan, Donna, George and the late Mark; dear son of the late Walter and the late Hedwig. Andy was a graduate of Canisius High School (1977) and the University of Buffalo (1983). He was a joyous presence and will be deeply missed by all those of us who loved him. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home, Stratford, CT.