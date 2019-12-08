BATT, Lynette C. (Clark)

BATT - Lynette C. (nee Clark)

Of Williamsville, NY, November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Batt; dearest mother of Cynthia C. (David) Franko, Nancy C. (Ross) Gleason, Steven C. (Kathleen) Cooper, Robin L. (James) Burton, Edward L. Batt and Brenda L. (late Clifford) Booth; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Ralph F. and Bernice I. (Oppenheimer) Clark; sister of the late Patricia (Chester) Ehde; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, December 13, 2019 for a Celebration of Life gathering from 10-11 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or The American Cancer Society. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at:

