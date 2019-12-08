Another Voice: How the Flutie Flakes era led to regional cooperation

By David Colligan

The recent Buffalo News article reminiscing about the creation of Flutie Flakes stirred a memory. As a member of Business Backs the Bills in 1998, I can distinctly recall how hard it was to sell premium seats and suites to Bills fans when we got off to a 1-3 start that year.

Doug was inserted as the starting quarterback in Week Five and had nine wins in the next 11 games. Flutie helped our efforts to sell $11 million in premium seating needed to keep the Bills in Buffalo.

Many people have observed that Buffalo in 2019 is very different from Buffalo in the last century. The one major difference that I have noted is the tremendous regional cooperation currently in evidence in Western New York.

Looking back from the present, we can attempt to pinpoint the start of this new collaboration. There are several prime examples of cooperative efforts:

• The very strong regional bid given jointly by the cities of Rochester and Buffalo for the Amazon II headquarters.

• The creation in 2012 of Launch NY, which united 27 counties in the western portion of the state with a common goal of accelerating entrepreneurship.

• The 2011 Regional Economic Development Council chaired by Howard Zemsky where all the Western New York counties worked together to present a winning presentation to New York State, which resulted in the Buffalo Billion I and II.

• The ReTree WNY effort that succeeded in replacing 30,000 trees with the help of volunteers and contributions from across the region.

• In 2000 a group of civic-minded people led by Kevin Donovan and Phil Wilcox, who organized the Regional Relicensing Consensus Committee to coordinate a very productive negotiation effort with the New York Power Authority Robert Moses Plant relicensing that resulted in a multibillion-dollar settlement that has funded the creation of the Buffalo waterfront and the Niagara River Greenway.

I submit the current spirit of regional cooperation can be traced back to the Business Backs the Bills effort led by Erkie Kailbourne and Ron Zoeller in 1998.

Those two gentlemen led the effort that united Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Elmira and Binghamton to support the retention of the Bills in Buffalo. Those efforts have paid many dividends, such as the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

We have a new waterfront, medical campus, greenway and entrepreneurial ecosystem, all built with cooperative and collaboration efforts.

Flutie Flakes help remind us where it all began.

David Colligan is a partner at Colligan Law in Buffalo.