ANDREWS, Roger W., Sr.

ANDREWS - Roger W., Sr. A longtime resident of the Town of Wheatfield, passed away peacefully at Niagara Hospice House. He was 83. He was born in North Tonawanda, NY, a son of William J. and Veronica (Young) Andrews. Roger was a graduate of the class of 1955, Niagara Falls High School. Following his education, he joined the US Navy. He served this country proudly and continued serving in our community with the Niagara County Sheriff's Department of which he started their Honor Guard. He worked as a Criminal Investigator with the Major Crime Task Force for the NCSD for 35 years, retiring on December 1, 1996. Roger remained active throughout his retirement helping his son with his business, Evans Ace Hardware, which has two locations in Medina and Derby. A Charter member of the Niagara County Central Rotary, a member of the Niagara County Ethics Committee; Chairman of the Roger W. Andrews, Sr., Senior Citizen's Breakfast held at Niagara Wheatfield; extremely active with Niagara Wheatfield School Athletics, building the Andrews Hanna building. He was a very kind and generous man, Roger volunteered and was active in many civic and community events. He loved working in his yard and was very proud of his son, daughter in law and granddaughters. He is survived by his son, Roger W. (Jennifer) Andrews, Jr. of Grand Island; two granddaughters, Madison Grace and Morgan Elizabeth Andrews; two sisters Joan Malaney (late William); Shirley Wirth (Theodore) and his sisters in law, Ann Andrews and Marylou Andrews. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Irene G. (Clark) Andrews in 2017 and brothers' Joseph and John Andrews. The family will be present on Monday from 12 Noon-4 PM and 6 PM-9 PM in the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls, (716) 283-9660, where prayers will be said Tuesday 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. John de La Salle R.C. Church with the Rev. Slawimor Siok, SAC officiating. The interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada with his wife, Irene. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094.