Amherst tightens rules on care of stray, feral felines to avert a 'free-for-all'

Cats have made themselves at home in Amherst's yards and streets.

Officials say they don't want to – nor could they – remove all stray and feral cats from the town. But they want to make sure felines that spend most or all of their time outside are healthy and sterilized.

That's why the Town Board on Monday approved new rules for the care of community cats. The local law offers guidelines on how best to feed, trap or otherwise engage with non-domesticated cats, to better allow town employees to enforce those standards and to reduce cat-related nuisance complaints.

"So it's not just a free-for-all," Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said.

Communities don't want to eliminate all free-roaming cats, because those cats play a key role in limiting rodent levels.

But they also don't want too many of those cats around, particularly if they haven't been vaccinated for rabies and other diseases.

So Amherst and other communities have turned to TNVR – trap-neuter-vaccinate-return – programs to rein in their feral and stray cat populations.

"We want a healthy community," for people and for cats, said Edie Offhaus, co-founder of the Feral Cat Focus organization, who helped draft an Amherst resolution on TNVR several years ago.

Under this program, local groups such as Feral Cat Focus work with people who care for free-roaming cats to help them trap the felines and take them to an organization such as Operation Pets, which spays or neuters and vaccinates the cat before it is returned to the location where it was trapped.

Veterinarians typically remove a small portion of a cat's left ear, a practice known as tipping, to indicate the animal has been vaccinated and sterilized. Operation Pets sterilized and vaccinated 2,820 feral and free-roaming cats here in 2019, according to the organization.

A previous Amherst Town Board passed a TNVR resolution, Kulpa said, but it wasn't a local law. That made it harder for code enforcement officers to enforce the town's regulations on TNVR.

So that's why the Town Board approved the addition to the town code.

"This one has more teeth, if you will, in it," Offhaus said.

The local law explains terms such as "community cat" and "best feeding practices" – along with "cat" itself, defined as "a member of the species felis catus." Community cats cover both feral and stray cats, which are differentiated by whether they once were, or have the potential to become, domesticated.

The law assures people who care for community cats that they have the right to do so, as long as they follow standards such as when and what to feed the felines. It also allows for enforcement of complaints against people who don't follow those guidelines, said Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa.

The town has received only three complaints for the open feeding of feral cats since 2017, according to the Building Department.

Feral Cat Focus and the Town of Amherst urge people caring for stray or street cats to stick to a consistent feeding schedule, only keep food out for about an hour, try not to put out scraps or other food that will attract rodents and to keep the food off the ground. And, Kulpa said, don't provide community cats a place to sleep unless you're willing to take them in.

Under the new law, Amherst is not taking on responsibility for trapping, sterilizing and vaccinating the cats. Volunteers still will do that work.

At Monday's meeting, Councilwoman Jacqualine G. Berger wondered whether owners who let their cats wander outdoors could end up violating the new law. She said she wants to make sure people know about the law's provisions.

Kulpa and Sliwa said the new law is aimed at community cats. The town already bars people from regularly letting their cat go onto someone else's property.

During a public hearing, resident Jim Tricoli blasted the law as ill-advised, saying it could lead down a "slippery slope" to dogs and other pets.

"This is a cat law," Kulpa said, and the town sees far more free-roaming cats than dogs.

Other communities have tried licensing cats, or barring the feeding of feral and stray cats, with mixed results, said Gina Lattuca, a spokeswoman for the SPCA Serving Erie County. The SPCA frequently has a waiting list to accept cats and, like the volunteers and town officials, doesn't want to euthanize healthy cats.

Simply trapping community cats also doesn't work, Lattuca said, because it doesn't address what's allowing cat colonies to grow out of control.

Lattuca lauded Amherst for "trying to control the cat overpopulation problem."

People are well-intentioned, but they don't need to worry about community cats' survival, she said.

"They are resourceful and they find a way," Lattuca said.