ZULAWSKI, Kenneth M. "Zuzu"

December 2, 2019, of Grand Island, NY. Beloved husband of Mary (Burda) Zulawski; dearest father of Scott, Tammy, and Brian (Katie) Zulawski; dear grandfather of Trisha, Nina, Jacob, and Angela; dear brother of Veronica and Keith (Sue) Zulawski; special uncle of Todd Zulawski. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Sunday from 4-8 PM, at which time Services will be held at 7:30.