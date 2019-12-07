ZITTEL, Diane G. (Hauth)

ZITTEL - Diane G. (nee Hauth)

Of Hamburg, NY, December 2, 2019. Mother of Darlene Wittmeyer, James (Mary Jean) Zittel and John (Sandie) Zittel; grandmother of nine; great-grandmother of eight; sister of late Duane Hauth. Family and friends are invited to call Monday from 2-7PM at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, followed by a memorial service at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com