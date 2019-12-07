WEISS, Rita G. (Laufer)

On December 5, 2019, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Leonard A. Weiss. Devoted mother of Dr. Paul A. Weiss. Loving grandmother of Jacob A. Weiss and great-grandmother of Aurora Weiss-Falcon. Devoted and loving daughter of the late Marjorie and Morris Laufer. Funeral services will be held from AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd., Sunday at 10 AM. No prior visitations. A period of mourning will be observed in the Community Room, at Amberleigh Assisted Living, 2330 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY on Sunday, from 4 - 8 PM and Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Temple Beth Tzedek or a charity of their choice. Family guest book is available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com