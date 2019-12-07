Weekend forecast shows a warm welcome for the Ravens, then a wintry outbreak

If anyone was hoping for a snowy, cold weather advantage Sunday at the stadium, fuggedaboutit. What looked like a mild, windy day earlier this week still looks that way, only milder than first thought. It appears the gusty breeze from the southwest will be more from the south and coming down the slopes of the hills to the south. Downslope winds are the warmest wind we get.

Note the orientation of the wind barbs. They will be south to north, gusty but not as strong as they would have been coming up the fetch of Lake Erie. Gametime temps will reach at least the upper 40s, and 50 will not be out of reach. The game will be dry, as well.

Monday will be wet, breezy and still 50-ish. But a sharply colder air mass will enter the region Tuesday, with temps tumbling from the 40s into the 30s. Any lingering rain showers will turn to snow showers in the afternoon. By later Tuesday evening, as the arctic air deepens, a band of lake effect snow will develop on a southwest or west-southwest flow, not far from the metro area as depicted in the GFS model.

During a genuinely cold and very breezy Wednesday, a developing west-northwest flow will likely steer much of the initial band into the hills and ski country, with temps struggling to reach the mid 20s along with a nasty wind chill. However, that west-northwest flow may also bring an occasional hookup with Lake Huron moisture for parts of the Niagara Frontier for at least some limited lake snow. This would mean most of the moderate to possibly heavier accumulations would be on the higher terrain south and southeast of the metro area, though the European model has a better-defined Lake Huron connection for locations northeast of the metro area, toward Lake Ontario.

By Thursday, conditions will become less favorable for lake effect, with some modest warming by Friday.