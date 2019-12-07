VINAL, Mary (Staubinger)

December 4, 2019, at age 78. Beloved wife of Eugene R. Vinal; loving mother of Gregory (Jeanne) and Mary Lynn (Gary) Illos; dearest grandmother of Elizabeth, Gregory Jr., Frederic, Sarah Vinal and Carly Illos; sister of the late V. Robert (late Marsha) Straubinger, Carolann Straubinger and Paul (Patricia) Straubinger. Visitation at THE Dietrich Funeral Home, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:15 AM at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert at Main, Amherst, NY 14226. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Research Fund at University at Buffalo, 503 Capen Hall, Buffalo, NY 14260 or http://giving.buffalo.edu/giveto/933341682501, in memory of Mary Vinal. Condolences at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com