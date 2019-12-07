UB women grind out defensive win to improve to 7-2

Marissa Hamilton gave the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team a ton of grit Saturday on a day when toughness was a top priority.

Despite a 2-of-24 shooting performance from three-point range, UB scored a 46-36 victory over St. Bonaventure in a nonconference game at the Reilly Center.

It was the lowest-scoring game for UB in four years, since a loss at Bona in 2015. UB had been averaging 73.5 points a game.

Fortunately for the Bulls, they played aggressive defense, holding the Bonnies to 26.5% shooting and forcing 26 turnovers.

Hamilton, a 6-foot junior from Ellicottville, played tough in the middle of UB’s match-up zone defense. She produced a career-high 10 rebounds, six points, two blocks and two steals.

Hamilton is part of a rotation of young front-court players seeing increased minutes because star senior forward Summer Hemphill remains out from a leg injury suffered in preseason.

“With Summer out, we’re trying to figure out who’s the next Bull in,” said UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack. “Marissa has proven to us in practice and games she’s one we can actually rely on. Today it was her defense and rebounding prowess. Most of the time it’s her three-point shot.”

Despite the loss of Hemphill, UB improved to 7-2. The Bulls stand No. 9 in the latest College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 poll.

Fair held down: St. Bonaventure did a good job packing in its defense and defending UB freshman guard Dyaisha Fair. She entered the game ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring at 24.3 ppg, but she was held to 17 points on 7 of 23 shooting. She was 1 of 9 from three-point range. UB got 10 points from senior Theresa Onwuka.

Hemphill update: Hemphill, a preseason all-Mid-American Conference pick, remains out, and her return this season is uncertain.

Asked if Hemphill would be back in time for the start of MAC play in January, Legette-Jack said: “I don’t know. I don’t think so. It’s week to week, month to month. Hope for the best and prepare for her not being back.”

Rough start: The Bonnies dropped to 1-8, though the defensive effort was a cause for encouragement. UB beat Bona last year, 90-43.