St. Francis' Jake Ritts wins Connolly Cup

Jake Ritts has achieved more history than most quarterbacks during a scholastic career that has yet to reach its conclusion.

The St. Francis star did it again Saturday as he achieved something that hadn't been done in a while when he was named the 2019 winner of the Connolly Cup as presented by ADPRO. Ritts became the first junior in more than a decade to earn the Cup, which is awarded to Western New York’s top football player.

Jeff Tundo of Orchard Park was the last junior to capture the Connolly Cup back in 2007 – a year before the Quakers won their first state championship.

Ritts earned the award over a finalist field that included senior teammate Xzavier Janczylik, South Park’s Keith Jackson and Marqwan Fluitt, Canisius’ C.J. Ozolins, Amherst’s Ron McCarley, St. Joe’s Micah Brown, Bennett’s D’Jae Perry, Southwestern’s Tywon Wright and Starpoint’s Joe Carlson.

“Honestly, I thought a lot of the other kids had a good chance to win," a somewhat speechless Ritts said moments after posing for pictures. “It’s good to win it but it doesn’t define me as a person.”

Ritts is a humble leader who believes in working hard.

"It's pretty special, considering he's a junior," said 31st-year Red Raiders coach Jerry Smith of Ritts' selection.

This was only the third time in the 48-year history of the Cup that multiple players from two schools were finalists for the award. The last time it happened was 11 years ago when Orchard Park and Sweet Home each had two finalists. The only other time it occurred was 1982.

Ritts is the fifth St. Francis Red Raider to win the Connolly Cup, but first to earn it since Zak Kedron in 2004.

"I understand the vote between him and Xzavier was super, super close," Smith said. "Usually when you have two guys from the same school they split the vote. What I think they both represented was the work ethic that we have in our place and the camaraderie that our team has, and Jake what he’s done since freshman year, sophomore year being one of the few sophomores to be nominated, and then this year even though his numbers (were down), he was more of a leader and a complete quarterback.”

Ritts, a repeat finalist, guided St. Francis to an 8-2 record and a first-place finish during the regular season in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association. The Red Raiders only lost to one Western New York team -- Canisius in the Msgr. Martin playoff championship game.

A year after leading Frannies to a state runner-up finish and setting the Western New York record for passing yards in a season (3,366) and breaking the school mark for touchdown passes (36), Ritts followed up by throwing 28 touchdown passes and for 2,431 yards in eight regular-season games. He along with fellow finalist and 1,100-yard rusher Janczylik proved to be a tough combination for foes, fueling a St. Francis offense that 39.5 points per game during the season.

Being a finalist with a teammate was special moment for Ritts and the program.

“One of the things I gather from our team is they really care, they really love each other," Smith said. "They’re just happy its one of our guys. Everybody puts work into it … but the bottom line is you have to produce and he’s produced consistently over his short career that he’s had.”

If Janczylik, who rushed for 1,190 yards and 16 of his 19 touchdowns on the season, had triumphed, Ritts would've been just as happy for the senior as he was winning it.

“We’re all one team. It doesn’t matter who wins," Ritts said. "I feel happy for him. He feels happy for me.”

One of Ritts’ best games came back in Week Eight against Canisius. While dealing with a virus, he guided the Raiders to a 38-27 comeback victory by throwing for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a TD.

The Connolly Cup selects its finalists and winner based on the first 10 weeks of the season, in an effort to keep the playing field as level as possible for honorees.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo News' All-Western New York teams and News' Player of the Year selection will be unveiled in print Dec. 14.