Bonnies ride emotion, crush Hofstra, 73-45

ALLEGANY -- Hofstra University walked into a buzz saw Saturday afternoon.

The Reilly Center atmosphere was electric before the opening tip with anticipation for St. Bonaventure’s 100th anniversary celebration.

The Bona players had been given a pep talk from the 1970 Final Four team during a dinner with the former greats on Friday night. And Bona coach Mark Schmidt had home-court advantage on his mind during his pre-game huddle.

“He told us at the beginning of the game, feed off their energy and keep them in the game, and we’ll be right there winning in the end,” Bona sophomore guard Jalen English said.

The Bonnies kept the crowd of 5,480 cheering from start to finish with a 73-45 destruction of Hofstra.

It was the best win of the young season for the Bonnies (5-4).

Hofstra (6-4) is the defending regular-season champion of the Colonial Athletic Association and is picked to win the league again. The Pride was off to a hot start, having beaten UCLA by 10 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles three weeks ago. And Hofstra came to town with a hot offense, averaging 82 ppg, 25th best in the nation.

It was no contest.

Bona took a 40-26 halftime lead and led by 31 midway through the second half.

“It couldn’t have been better,” Schmidt said. “The Final Four team here, the NIT championship team here and a lot of the top 20 players. For our guys to play the way they did . . . it was a great day to be a Bonnie.”

“Today we just came out ready to play, excited to play in front of those guys,” said English of the Final Four team. “It was truly an honor. That’s why I came to Bona, to play in games like this.”

Good ball movement and hot shooting was one key for the Bonnies, who made 12 of 25 three-point shots.

English, who missed the first five games with a broken hand, scored 17 points and made 4 of 5 three-point shots. Dominic Welch, the 6-5 sophomore from Cheektowaga, also scored 17 and made five treys.

“They’re a zone team, just like Syracuse,” Schmidt said. “They played a 2-3 zone the whole game. We knew we needed to shoot the ball.”

Bona had been shooting just 31.6% behind the arc.

“We have good shooters,” Schmidt said. “It hasn’t been going well. But good shooters if they keep on working at it . . . once you start seeing the ball go in, it’s a confidence thing.”

The other key for Bona was great defense, led by 6-10 sophomore Osun Osunniyi. He had eight points and 16 rebounds.

“Osun brought so much to the table,” Schmidt said. “We’re a different team defensively when Osun’s on the court. And it’s not just blocking shots, but taking four or five charges. He has a unique talent when it comes to that.”

Hofstra, led by former Niagara coach Joe Mihalich, made just 3 of 19 three-point shots.

Bobby Planutis, a 6-8 sophomore, added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Bona.

The Bonnies’ next game is at home Saturday against Division II Gannon.