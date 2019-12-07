Rochester’s point streak stopped at 12 games

Charlotte ended Rochester’s 12-game point streak with a 3-1 victory over the Americans at the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday Night.

The Checkers put Rochester in an early 2-0 hole thanks to Julien Gauthier and Morgan Geekie and added an insurance goal in the third period from Max McCormick.

Jean-Sebastien Dea scored Rochester’s only goal in the second period, his eighth of the season.

Rochester outshot Charlotte 33-30. Andrew Hammond made 27 saves for the Amerks while Anton Forsberg had 32 stops for the visitors.

The 12-game point streak was the longest the Amerks have had since the 2009-10 season. The team went 10-0-1-1 and hadn’t been defeated in regulation since they lost to Providence, 4-3, on Oct. 30.

Penalties were a problem for Rochester in Saturday’s game. Both of Charlotte’s early goals came on the power play.

The Checkers had a man advantage after a hooking penalty assessed to Rochester seven minutes into the first period.

The visitors’ second goal was scored after a holding the stick penalty. Their third goal was on an empty net.

Dea’s goal was also on a power play after Charlotte was charged with slashing.

Rochester will host Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday before a two-game series with Laval starting Friday.